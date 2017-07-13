Suicide attack in northern Cameroon kills at least 15

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon's government says a suicide attack in the far north has killed at least 15 people and wounded at least 42.

Governor Midjiyawa Bakary said Thursday that two attackers entered the town of Waza late Wednesday and one detonated their explosives near a group of youths.

Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists have been crossing borders to stage attacks in neighboring countries, including Cameroon, that contribute to a military force that seeks to eliminate the insurgency.

The Islamic extremists have killed more than 20,000 people in their eight-year existence.