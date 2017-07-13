Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 13, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;75;Some sun, pleasant;83;76;SW;10;75%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;111;91;Sunny and hot;112;90;ENE;10;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;72;Sunny and very warm;102;72;W;12;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;88;74;Plenty of sunshine;87;74;E;11;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;65;51;Spotty showers;65;56;WNW;14;78%;71%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;Sunny intervals;71;58;SE;13;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;93;72;Sunny and nice;92;70;SE;8;21%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;61;51;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;N;11;45%;61%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;NNE;12;45%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and hot;100;79;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;N;10;39%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showery;52;44;A few showers;54;47;S;14;68%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;81;Sunny and hot;116;83;NNW;9;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSW;6;60%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;12;62%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a t-storm;92;79;Showers and t-storms;87;77;SW;8;80%;77%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;84;73;Partial sunshine;81;72;WSW;9;74%;29%;6

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;97;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;WNW;6;69%;74%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;84;52;Partly sunny;83;56;NNE;5;38%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;65;50;A p.m. t-storm;68;54;S;5;57%;84%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;49;A t-storm in spots;66;48;SE;7;73%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;E;12;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;75;52;Partly sunny;76;58;NW;6;41%;67%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;70;53;Some sun, a shower;68;53;WNW;9;62%;66%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;91;61;Not as warm;80;56;E;6;45%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;76;48;Clouds and sun;75;55;WNW;5;43%;8%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;72;58;Rain and a t-storm;59;53;E;14;83%;99%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;86;63;Episodes of sunshine;87;63;NNW;5;32%;30%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;WSW;8;74%;64%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;103;77;ENE;6;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;61;44;SSE;9;71%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;SE;3;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;79;Mostly cloudy;96;80;SSW;9;57%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;85;68;Not as warm;76;65;NNW;9;63%;12%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;87;80;A shower or t-storm;86;79;SW;8;77%;81%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;66;51;Spotty showers;64;51;S;9;69%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;WNW;10;72%;42%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;5;57%;24%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Nice with some sun;87;69;S;12;64%;1%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A t-storm around;93;80;ESE;10;69%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;84;59;A t-storm in spots;86;61;SSW;7;47%;55%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;91;79;Showers and t-storms;92;79;SSE;9;75%;76%;10

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;95;75;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;9;59%;40%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;68;49;Partly sunny;68;58;SW;14;67%;71%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;90;68;Partly sunny;90;67;NNE;6;27%;21%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;81;70;Partly sunny;82;70;NE;5;71%;50%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;89;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;ESE;7;86%;80%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;Sunny and delightful;72;42;NE;7;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;73%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain this afternoon;67;49;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;NW;12;60%;2%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;89;78;WSW;8;81%;83%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Some sun, a shower;90;80;ESE;9;71%;81%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;73;A morning shower;88;73;ENE;14;55%;49%;12

Hyderabad, India;A morning shower;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;WSW;11;65%;63%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder this morning;86;75;Mostly sunny, humid;92;78;ENE;10;69%;33%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;87;71;Not as warm;81;69;NE;13;68%;43%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;SW;5;72%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with high clouds;106;86;Warm with some sun;102;86;N;8;40%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;45;NNW;8;31%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;93;69;A t-storm in spots;93;69;N;6;37%;47%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;90;80;Clouds and sun, nice;91;79;WSW;12;64%;74%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-shower;82;68;A shower or t-storm;85;69;S;5;77%;97%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;80;Mostly sunny;102;82;S;13;42%;21%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;82;55;Cooler;69;48;NNW;14;51%;10%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ENE;12;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;Clearing;83;68;W;5;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;89;79;Couple of t-storms;89;78;SSE;6;78%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;77;ESE;5;71%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;61;26;Mostly sunny;62;25;N;6;20%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;86;75;A shower in places;83;75;WSW;7;76%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;60;Decreasing clouds;69;60;S;9;72%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;91;64;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;NW;8;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny;69;55;W;12;58%;33%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;85;67;Fog, then sun;85;67;S;6;55%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;78;69;Partly sunny;77;67;SSW;5;72%;8%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;Sunny and very hot;104;71;N;7;27%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;88;83;Periods of sun;89;83;WNW;7;68%;32%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;89;76;Downpours;87;76;NNE;4;74%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;85;77;A t-storm or two;86;77;NE;5;80%;85%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;57;47;A shower or two;58;41;WNW;12;72%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;74;54;A t-storm in spots;75;55;NNE;6;45%;64%;13

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;89;82;Showers around;90;83;E;10;69%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;73;51;A little a.m. rain;64;46;NW;14;67%;56%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;83;75;A morning shower;84;76;SSW;14;67%;60%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with some sun;74;56;Rain and a t-storm;58;56;E;11;86%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;A.M. showers, cloudy;69;56;A t-storm or two;70;61;ESE;4;70%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;72;60;Cloudy with showers;73;60;SSE;10;68%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;87;80;Breezy with rain;88;82;WSW;14;82%;94%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;77;53;Partly sunny;77;53;ENE;6;56%;25%;8

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;Thunderstorms;76;69;E;7;83%;89%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;103;74;Sunny and very hot;102;73;NW;8;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;68;49;Increasing clouds;66;52;NNE;8;76%;30%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;93;74;Episodes of sunshine;90;72;WSW;6;67%;63%;8

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;69;49;Spotty showers;70;51;S;6;46%;72%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with showers;70;53;Couple of t-storms;69;59;N;10;78%;80%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and some clouds;84;79;A shower in places;82;78;ESE;12;78%;68%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;Couple of t-storms;85;76;NW;6;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;Showers;88;73;ENE;5;77%;88%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;75;55;Clouds and sunshine;74;53;NW;8;48%;13%;6

Perth, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;66;50;Mostly cloudy;67;52;NW;8;70%;34%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;89;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SSW;5;78%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;SE;10;63%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;5;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;69;48;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;W;4;50%;83%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, hot;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;7;72%;82%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;76;49;A p.m. shower or two;75;49;ESE;10;42%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;90;66;W;7;49%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Brief showers;81;72;A shower or two;81;73;SSE;12;70%;67%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;55;51;Rain and drizzle;56;50;SSW;13;71%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, not as warm;70;53;Partly sunny;67;49;NNW;7;59%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;65;Nice with sunshine;79;63;NE;5;65%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;106;92;Variable clouds, hot;112;90;W;8;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;SSW;9;48%;27%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;75;59;Morning showers;63;54;WNW;9;86%;87%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;Fog, then sun;68;55;WSW;10;67%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;76;64;Couple of t-storms;78;63;ENE;6;71%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;9;74%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;N;6;96%;64%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;84;69;Some sun, pleasant;83;67;W;8;26%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;53;38;An afternoon shower;52;34;E;4;65%;87%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NNE;5;78%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;94;59;Hot with sunshine;93;55;NW;6;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Low clouds, then sun;71;54;Fog to sun;76;55;NNE;6;52%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;5;76%;80%;8

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;84;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;84;SSE;7;67%;39%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SSE;8;73%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;91;57;Mostly sunny;82;59;SE;6;43%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;80;A shower or two;86;79;E;11;76%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;66;48;Clouds and sun;69;53;S;7;40%;10%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;64;50;A shower in places;70;51;NW;8;57%;49%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;78;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;5;58%;41%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain at times;63;53;Breezy with some sun;63;53;WNW;14;61%;2%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler this morning;91;68;Decreasing clouds;91;67;W;8;31%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;79;63;Mostly cloudy;81;63;ENE;9;50%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;87;71;Mostly sunny;88;73;ENE;4;36%;24%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;91;76;Sunshine;91;74;E;9;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;95;69;Sunshine, very hot;101;68;ESE;5;29%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy with some sun;85;77;Partly sunny;89;75;S;13;59%;21%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Rain and drizzle;73;60;WNW;8;86%;82%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;98;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;WNW;11;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;100;74;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;WNW;15;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;ENE;9;22%;1%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;Sunny and nice;75;57;E;5;50%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;74;49;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;W;5;46%;80%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;N;5;74%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;69;49;Partly sunny;68;47;NW;11;53%;27%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;69;50;Partly sunny;69;50;W;7;54%;9%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;46;45;Showers around;51;43;SSE;26;79%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;SW;5;81%;85%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;91;62;A t-storm in spots;87;64;NE;5;40%;55%;9

_____

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit