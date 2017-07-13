Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 13, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;SW;15;75%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;44;33;Sunny and hot;44;32;ENE;16;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and very warm;39;22;W;20;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;E;18;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;18;11;Spotty showers;19;13;WNW;23;78%;71%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Sunny intervals;22;14;SE;21;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;34;22;Sunny and nice;33;21;SE;13;21%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;16;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;N;18;45%;61%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Clouds and sun, warm;31;20;NNE;19;45%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and hot;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;17;39%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showery;11;7;A few showers;12;8;S;23;68%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;27;Sunny and hot;46;28;NNW;15;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;35;24;A shower or t-storm;34;24;SSW;10;60%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;20;62%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;12;80%;77%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;29;23;Partial sunshine;27;22;WSW;14;74%;29%;6

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;10;69%;74%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;11;Partly sunny;29;13;NNE;8;38%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;18;10;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;S;8;57%;84%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;11;73%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;E;19;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;24;11;Partly sunny;25;14;NW;9;41%;67%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;21;11;Some sun, a shower;20;12;WNW;14;62%;66%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;33;16;Not as warm;27;13;E;9;45%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;24;9;Clouds and sun;24;13;WNW;8;43%;8%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;22;14;Rain and a t-storm;15;12;E;22;83%;99%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;30;17;Episodes of sunshine;31;17;NNW;8;32%;30%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WSW;13;74%;64%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;10;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;SSE;14;71%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;5;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;26;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SSW;14;57%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;29;20;Not as warm;24;18;NNW;15;63%;12%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;13;77%;81%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;19;10;Spotty showers;18;10;S;14;69%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;WNW;16;72%;42%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;8;57%;24%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Nice with some sun;31;21;S;19;64%;1%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;ESE;16;69%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;29;15;A t-storm in spots;30;16;SSW;11;47%;55%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSE;14;75%;76%;10

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;35;24;A t-storm in spots;32;21;SSE;15;59%;40%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;20;10;Partly sunny;20;14;SW;22;67%;71%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;Partly sunny;32;19;NNE;10;27%;21%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;8;71%;50%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ESE;11;86%;80%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and delightful;22;6;NE;11;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;10;73%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain this afternoon;19;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;NW;19;60%;2%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WSW;14;81%;83%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Some sun, a shower;32;27;ESE;15;71%;81%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;23;55%;49%;12

Hyderabad, India;A morning shower;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;17;65%;63%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder this morning;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;34;26;ENE;16;69%;33%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;31;22;Not as warm;27;20;NE;21;68%;43%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SW;8;72%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with high clouds;41;30;Warm with some sun;39;30;N;13;40%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;NNW;13;31%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;34;20;A t-storm in spots;34;21;N;10;37%;47%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Clouds and sun, nice;33;26;WSW;19;64%;74%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-shower;28;20;A shower or t-storm;30;21;S;9;77%;97%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Mostly sunny;39;28;S;22;42%;21%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;28;13;Cooler;21;9;NNW;23;51%;10%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;19;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Clearing;28;20;W;8;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SSE;9;78%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;ESE;8;71%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-4;Mostly sunny;17;-4;N;10;20%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;30;24;A shower in places;28;24;WSW;12;76%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;15;Decreasing clouds;20;15;S;15;72%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NW;14;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;20;13;W;20;58%;33%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;29;19;Fog, then sun;30;19;S;10;55%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;SSW;9;72%;8%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;40;22;Sunny and very hot;40;22;N;11;27%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;28;Periods of sun;31;28;WNW;12;68%;32%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;31;24;Downpours;31;24;NNE;6;74%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;NE;8;80%;85%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;14;8;A shower or two;14;5;WNW;20;72%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;12;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNE;9;45%;64%;13

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;28;Showers around;32;28;E;16;69%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;23;10;A little a.m. rain;18;8;NW;23;67%;56%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A morning shower;29;24;SSW;23;67%;60%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with some sun;24;13;Rain and a t-storm;15;13;E;18;86%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;A.M. showers, cloudy;21;13;A t-storm or two;21;16;ESE;6;70%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;22;16;Cloudy with showers;23;16;SSE;16;68%;83%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;31;27;Breezy with rain;31;28;WSW;23;82%;94%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Partly sunny;25;11;ENE;10;56%;25%;8

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;Thunderstorms;24;21;E;12;83%;89%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;40;23;Sunny and very hot;39;23;NW;13;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;20;10;Increasing clouds;19;11;NNE;12;76%;30%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;34;23;Episodes of sunshine;32;22;WSW;9;67%;63%;8

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;21;9;Spotty showers;21;11;S;9;46%;72%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with showers;21;12;Couple of t-storms;21;15;N;15;78%;80%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and some clouds;29;26;A shower in places;28;26;ESE;19;78%;68%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NW;10;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Showers;31;23;ENE;8;77%;88%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;24;13;Clouds and sunshine;24;12;NW;13;48%;13%;6

Perth, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;19;10;Mostly cloudy;20;11;NW;13;70%;34%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;9;78%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;SE;17;63%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;22;E;8;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;20;9;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;W;7;50%;83%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, hot;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;S;11;72%;82%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;25;9;A p.m. shower or two;24;9;ESE;16;42%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;W;11;49%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Brief showers;27;22;A shower or two;27;23;SSE;19;70%;67%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SSW;20;71%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, not as warm;21;12;Partly sunny;19;10;NNW;11;59%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;18;Nice with sunshine;26;17;NE;8;65%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;41;33;Variable clouds, hot;44;32;W;13;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;SSW;14;48%;27%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;24;15;Morning showers;17;12;WNW;15;86%;87%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Fog, then sun;20;13;WSW;17;67%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;9;71%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;ESE;14;74%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;A t-storm in spots;24;19;N;9;96%;64%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;29;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;W;13;26%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;12;3;An afternoon shower;11;1;E;6;65%;87%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;8;78%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;Hot with sunshine;34;13;NW;9;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;12;Fog to sun;24;13;NNE;10;52%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSE;8;76%;80%;8

Shanghai, China;Very hot;37;29;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;29;SSE;11;67%;39%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSE;14;73%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;33;14;Mostly sunny;28;15;SE;10;43%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;17;76%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;9;Clouds and sun;21;12;S;11;40%;10%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;10;A shower in places;21;11;NW;13;57%;49%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;8;58%;41%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain at times;17;12;Breezy with some sun;17;12;WNW;23;61%;2%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler this morning;33;20;Decreasing clouds;33;19;W;13;31%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;26;17;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ENE;15;50%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;7;36%;24%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;24;Sunshine;33;23;E;14;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;35;21;Sunshine, very hot;39;20;ESE;8;29%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy with some sun;29;25;Partly sunny;32;24;S;21;59%;21%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;20;15;Rain and drizzle;23;16;WNW;13;86%;82%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;37;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;WNW;18;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;WNW;25;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;ENE;15;22%;1%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Sunny and nice;24;14;E;8;50%;8%;7

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;23;9;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;W;8;46%;80%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;N;8;74%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;18;53%;27%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;20;10;Partly sunny;21;10;W;12;54%;9%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;8;7;Showers around;11;6;SSE;43;79%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;SW;9;81%;85%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;33;16;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NE;8;40%;55%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius