  1. Home
  2. World

Dave Eggers writes middle-school novel 'The Lifters'

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2017/07/13 20:00

This cover image released by Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers shows, "The Lifters," a fantasy novel for middle schoolers written by Dave Eggers

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Eggers' next literary adventure will be for a younger crowd.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf tells The Associated Press that "The Lifters" is a fantasy novel for middle-schoolers that's scheduled for March 27, 2018. Featuring illustrations by the team of brothers Eric and Terry Fan, the book tells of a troubled boy named Granite and a girl named Catalina who through a magic door handle introduces him to a strange new world.

It's the first of a two-book deal with Alfred A. Knopf.

Eggers' previous books include "A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius" and "What is the What."