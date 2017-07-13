From Target, some encouraging news

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is boosting its guidance for the second quarter after its campaign to revitalize the brand pushed sales higher and boosted customer traffic.

The Minneapolis discounter said Thursday that it expects a modest increase in sales at existing stores, reversing a downward trend that has lingered for four consecutive quarters.

The retailer also said it expects second-quarter profits to be at the high end of its previous guidance.

It's an encouraging sign that efforts to increase the range of exclusive brands under its roof and an everyday, low-price message are working. The company still faces stiff competition from Walmart and Amazon.com.

Shares are up more than 5 percent before the opening bell.