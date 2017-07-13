No plans to remove 'comfort women' statues in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's government says police have no plans to remove a pair of statues depicting World War II Japanese army sex slaves known as "comfort women" that were erected in front of Japan's Consulate in the Chinese territory.

Activist Tsang Kin-shing says the statues were a reminder to Japan of its culpability in forcing women recruited or captured from Japan, the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere to serve in front-line brothels.

Reached by phone Thursday, a government spokesman said Hong Kong's police have said the statues would not be removed.

Many Chinese nationalists say Japan has never repented for its brutal invasion of China and accompanying atrocities, including forcing women into sexual slavery.

Tsang said he understood the Japanese Consulate had asked the Chinese territory's government to have the statues removed.