4 suspects testify in Greek court over US tourist death

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four of nine men charged in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar on a Greek island have appeared in court for initial testimony, a day after the other five suspects were jailed pending trial on murder charges.

The four, all Serb nationals, were questioned Thursday over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson. Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island's rowdy tourist area of Lagana.

A total of nine men — one Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serb origin — have been charged with intentional homicide.

The five suspects who testified Wednesday are expected to be moved from police holding cells to prison by the end of the week.