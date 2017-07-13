Indian TV couple to film scenes in Taiwan for upcoming program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tourism Bureau in collaboration with India TV has invited Indian TV actors to shoot their upcoming project in the island nation.

Actor Mohit Sehgal and his wife actress Sanaya Irani have been in Taiwan for vacation after their participation in the famous Indian dance competition show called Nach Baliye, ('Nach' means Dance and 'Baliye' means partner or mate), which is a dance, reality-television series on the Indian channel Star Plus.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau in collaboration with India TV has invited the famous husband and wife from India to film scenes for a special program that will be entirely shot in Taiwan.

The program, a 30 minutes show to be broadcast in India, will be featured in a popular Indian daily soap (Saas-Bahu Suspense).

The show will also be available on the YouTube channel of India TV. The TV station sees more than 72 million views per week, with which the government of Taiwan hopes will bring more publicity to Taiwan tourism and help promote the government’s new South-Bound Policy.

According to reports, the couple said they will be constantly sharing all their activities and daily interactions with their fans residing in Taiwan while shooting here in the island country.