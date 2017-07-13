The Latest: Trump Mideast envoy announces Is-Pals water deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on developments concerning Israel and the Palestinians (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt announces that Israel and the Palestinians have reached a water agreement linked to a massive planned Red Sea-Dead Sea pipeline project.

Greenblatt said at a press conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday that the U.S.-mediated deal gives the parched Palestinian territories roughly a quarter of its annual water needs at a reduced rate. Israel will start to provide the West Bank and Gaza Strip with 32 million cubic meters (42 million cubic yards) of water per year in the immediate future. That water will eventually be supplied by a desalination plant linked to Red Sea-Dead Sea pipeline.

The pipeline project is expected to be completed in four or five years.

The U.S., Israeli and Palestinian negotiators hope the deal could be a platform for future negotiations.

___

10:05 a.m.

Israel's cabinet has frozen a plan to expand the West Bank's most densely populated Palestinian city by ceding military control over a parcel of land, a proposed concession that has outraged settler leaders.

A spokesman from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday that the government will deliberate the issue of Palestinian development in Israeli military controlled areas of the West Bank later this month. Until then, the proposal to grant a part of Area C to allow the expansion of the city of Qalqiliya will be on hold.

Last year, Netanyahu's government quietly passed the eagerly awaited plan to allow the Palestinian city to double its size by expanding into off-limits land in Area C. Since then, settler leaders have railed against the move, calling it a "reward for terror."