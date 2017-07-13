New fines set to take the wind out of Airbnb's sales in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Legislative Yuan has approved the so-called "Airbnb Clause" amendment to Article 55 of the Tourism Bureau’s Act for the Development of Tourism (發展觀光條例第55條條文修正案), which will impose stiff fines on those who rent out their rooms without a business license as well as those who advertise such services, reports Apple Daily.

The new law will impose fines from NT$30,000 to NT$300,000 on owners of homes or apartments who rent out their rooms without receiving a license to operate as a hotel and those who advertise such services on the internet or digital media, including on the Airbnb website and Facebook.

It will also raise the fines on general hotels and tourist services which operate without a business license from NT$90,000 - NT$450,000 to NT$100,000 - NT$500,000 and order that the business be shut down. Other travel service companies that have obtained an illegal license will see the fines increased from NT$90,000 - NT$300,000 to NT$100,000 - NT$500,000 as well. Meanwhile, those who rent out daily studio apartments and operate without a license will see the penalty reduced from NT$180,000 - NT$900,000 to NT$100,000 - NT$500,000 to unify the fines with the other two previously mentioned categories.

For those hotel operators who expand their hotels without authorization, the administrative authority may impose fines of no less than NT$50,000 and no more than NT$250,000. Owners of bed and breakfasts will also be subject to this penalty, though the fines are higher at no less than NT$60,000 and no more than NT$300,000, and could be forced to shut down.

Due to the horrific crash by a tour bus operated by Iris Travel Service Co (應蝶戀花旅行社) which resulted in the death of 33 people in February of this year, the Tourism Bureau has also added regulations to improve bus safety. The penalty for using illegal vehicles and unlicensed drivers will be increased from NT$30,000 to NT$50,000.

If a tour bus does not have a person provide a safety presentation about the safety facilities and emergency exits and only shows a video, the fine has been increased from NT$10,000 to NT$50,000. In addition, if a safety inspection record for the tour bus is not maintained, the fine has been increased from NT$10,000 to NT$30,000.