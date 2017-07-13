  1. Home
BC-BBA-AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/13 16:18
BC-BBA-AL Standings,0170 American League standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 50 39 .562
New York 45 41 .523
Tampa Bay 47 43 .522
Baltimore 42 46 .477
Toronto 41 47 .466
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 47 40 .540
Minnesota 45 43 .511
Kansas City 44 43 .506 3
Detroit 39 48 .448 8
Chicago 38 49 .437 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 29 .674
Los Angeles 45 47 .489 16½
Texas 43 45 .489 16½
Seattle 43 47 .478 17½
Oakland 39 50 .438 21

___

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-6) at Baltimore (Gausman 5-7)

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pomeranz 9-4)

Toronto (Sanchez 0-2) at Detroit (Verlander 5-6)

Minnesota (Berrios 8-2) at Houston (Morton 6-3)

Seattle (Paxton 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD)

Texas (Perez 4-6) at Kansas City (TBD)

Cleveland (Carrasco 10-3) at Oakland (Gray 4-4)

Tampa Bay (Faria 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD)