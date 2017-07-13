BC-BBA-AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|New York
|45
|41
|.523
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|47
|43
|.522
|3½
|Baltimore
|42
|46
|.477
|7½
|Toronto
|41
|47
|.466
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|2½
|Kansas City
|44
|43
|.506
|3
|Detroit
|39
|48
|.448
|8
|Chicago
|38
|49
|.437
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|16½
|Texas
|43
|45
|.489
|16½
|Seattle
|43
|47
|.478
|17½
|Oakland
|39
|50
|.438
|21
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-6) at Baltimore (Gausman 5-7)
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pomeranz 9-4)
Toronto (Sanchez 0-2) at Detroit (Verlander 5-6)
Minnesota (Berrios 8-2) at Houston (Morton 6-3)
Seattle (Paxton 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD)
Texas (Perez 4-6) at Kansas City (TBD)
Cleveland (Carrasco 10-3) at Oakland (Gray 4-4)
Tampa Bay (Faria 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD)