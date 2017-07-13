San Francisco police probe skateboarder-officer collision

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating after witnesses reported the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.

The San Francisco Chronical reports (http://bit.ly/2uf0cCi ) that hundreds of participants and spectators squared off against police officers near Dolores Park.

A video clip posted on Twitter shows a skateboarder zipping downhill before he collides with an officer, strikes a stationary patrol car, and lands hard on the ground as the crowd cries in outrage. Witnesses tell the paper the officer appeared to put his left arm in the skater's path.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca tells the newspaper that officers are working to identify the injured skateboarder. Rueca said police checked with hospitals, but were unable to locate the man.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.