The Latest: Trump, Macron meeting in Paris for Bastille Day

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Paris (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') as part of his visit to France for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

Trump arrived in Paris on Thursday morning, and was traveling to the U.S. Ambassador's residence and then attending a luncheon with U.S. military leaders. He's also expected to tour the museums at Les Invalides (lehz ahn-vah-leed) with Macron and then holding meetings with the French leader.

Trump and Macron are expected to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Syria and counterterrorism.

The two leaders will appear later in the day for a joint news conference. Trump will be attending the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday before returning to the United States.

__

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN'), are looking to set aside differences on trade and climate change and find common ground as they meet ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

Trump arrived in the French capital Thursday morning, hours before he meets with Macron to tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and broader counterterrorism strategies.

Trump's decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord sparked outrage across Europe and anti-Trump protests are planned while he is in Paris.

The leaders plan to hold a news conference after their talks. Trump may face tough questions about emails revealing that his eldest son welcomed the prospect of receiving Russian government support in last year's presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.