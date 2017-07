BEIJING (AP) — Growth in China's exports and imports accelerated for a second straight month in June in a positive sign for global demand and the country's own economy.

Customs data showed exports rose 11.3 percent, up from May's 8.7 percent. Imports gained 17.2 percent, up from 14.8 percent.

Unexpectedly strong export demand could help to support Chinese economic growth that is forecast to weaken this year as Beijing tightens bank lending controls to reduce the risks of rising debt.