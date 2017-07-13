Top US diplomat to return to Qatar for talks with emir

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is greeted by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir upon his arrival in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 12
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Tille
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center left, is welcomed by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir upon his arrival in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wed
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, participates in a ministerial meeting with the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, receives U.S. Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednes
In this Tuesday July 11, 2017 photo U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr
In this Tuesday July 11, 2017 photo U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S.'s top diplomat was expected to travel back to Qatar for more talks with the country's 37-year-old emir.
The move comes a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up discussions with the king of Saudi Arabia and other officials from Arab countries lined up against Qatar.
Tillerson's travels have so far not led to any signs of a breakthrough in an increasingly entrenched dispute that has divided some of America's most important Mideast allies.
Tillerson's trip from Kuwait to the western Saudi city of Jiddah followed discussions on Tuesday with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that ended with the signing of a counterterrorism pact.