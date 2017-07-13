Top US diplomat to return to Qatar for talks with emir

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S.'s top diplomat was expected to travel back to Qatar for more talks with the country's 37-year-old emir.

The move comes a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up discussions with the king of Saudi Arabia and other officials from Arab countries lined up against Qatar.

Tillerson's travels have so far not led to any signs of a breakthrough in an increasingly entrenched dispute that has divided some of America's most important Mideast allies.

Tillerson's trip from Kuwait to the western Saudi city of Jiddah followed discussions on Tuesday with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that ended with the signing of a counterterrorism pact.