Tsai selected as influential Asian woman: French media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was introduced by the French news magazine L'Express Wednesday with the title 'The president who challenges Beijing.'

L'Express has released a summer series recently introducing powerful and influential Asian women. The recent article chose Tsai as the theme person, reporting on her as the first female president of Taiwan, which had not been seen in the Chinese world since the Empress Consort Wu (武則天) in the seventh century, CNA reported.

Alice Ekman, the researcher of the French Institute of International Relations, told the magazine that Taiwan is one of the most progressive Asian countries when talking about gender equality. "This is the reason why Tsai being a president is not a problem in Taiwan."

As to the fact that China keeps isolating Taiwan on the global stage, Ekman thinks that Tsai will maintain her cross-strait 'status quo' policy during her rule to keep going on a cautious and moderate path.

The article indicates at the end that most Taiwanese hope Tsai will not yield to Beijing. But the people are also measuring the limits of this ambition and the fragility of democracy.