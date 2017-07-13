  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/13 12:21
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings,0093 WNBA

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 7 .611
Washington 10 8 .556 1
New York 8 8 .500 2
Atlanta 8 9 .471
Indiana 7 10 .412
Chicago 5 12 .294
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 2 .867
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 2
Phoenix 11 6 .647 3
Dallas 9 11 .450
Seattle 8 10 .444
San Antonio 2 16 .111 12½

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio 79, Indiana 72

Chicago 90, Dallas 84

Connecticut 83, Seattle 79

Phoenix 89, Atlanta 84