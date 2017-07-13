BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Indiana
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Chicago
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|Phoenix
|11
|6
|.647
|3
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6½
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
|San Antonio
|2
|16
|.111
|12½
___
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio 79, Indiana 72
Chicago 90, Dallas 84
Connecticut 83, Seattle 79
Phoenix 89, Atlanta 84