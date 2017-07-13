BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,0358

Super Rugby Glance

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)

Super Rugby Australia Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-ACT 14 6 0 8 305 251 34 Western Force 14 5 0 9 273 393 21 Queensland 14 4 0 10 304 439 21 New South Wales 14 4 0 10 385 482 19 Melbourne 14 1 1 12 207 537 8 New Zealand Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Crusaders 14 14 0 0 522 272 63 y-Hurricanes 14 11 0 3 565 250 54 y-Chiefs 14 11 1 2 405 282 53 y-Highlanders 14 10 0 4 448 291 46 Blues 14 7 1 6 404 343 37 South Africa 1 Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Stormers 14 9 0 5 449 403 39 Bulls 14 4 0 10 306 418 20 Cheetahs 14 3 0 11 374 531 17 Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 0 13 267 650 7 South Africa 2 Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Lions 14 13 0 1 563 258 61 y-Sharks 14 9 1 4 382 296 42 Jaguares (Argentina) 14 6 0 8 372 357 29 Southern Kings 14 6 0 8 371 449 27

x-clinched first place and playoff spot

y-clinched playoff spot among teams 5th to 8th

Round 17 All Times GMT Friday, July 14 Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Queensland, 0735

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne vs. Jaguares, 0945

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700

Saturday, July 15 Tokyo

Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. New South Wales, 0945

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Lions, 1515

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730

PLAYOFFS Quarterfinals Times to be determined Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22 Canberra, Australia

ACT vs. team to be determined

Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. TBD

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. TBD

Johannesburg

Lions vs. TBD

Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29 Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, at home of highest-ranked teams

Saturday, Aug 5 Final

Semifinal winners, at home of highest-ranked team