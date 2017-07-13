Taipei to see scorching heat index of 40 degrees today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei Basin will see a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and there is a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The probability of afternoon showers is even higher in the mountains and western half of the island near the mountains, as well as the western plains south of Yunlin. Therefore, those traveling in mountainous areas or near streams should exercise caution and be aware of sudden changes in the weather.

The western half of Taiwan will see highs ranging from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the eastern half will see highs of 32 to 33 degrees, according to meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮). The Taipei metropolitan area will see a high of 36 degrees, while the apparent temperature will reach a sizzling 40 degrees, according to the CWB.

Due to the extreme heat and the UV index is predicted to reach a level of 10 in Taipei, those spending extended periods outdoors should take precautions to avoid heat stroke and sunburn. A level of 11 or higher is considered dangerous and cause sunburn within as little as 15 minutes of exposure.