Photo of the day: A bridge between two worlds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) member Mei-ling Chuan (莊美玲) posted an image of a bridge divided by two different kinds of weather in New Taipei City on Wednesday.

The east side of the Fuzhou Bridge (浮洲橋) was pictured under heavy rain, while the road remained dry on the west side of the bridge. Motorcyclists were spotted putting on their raincoats before riding into the rain. Netizens felt magical that the rain seemed to split the 500-meter-bridge into two parts.

The weather phenomenon appears often during the summer in Taiwan, with the uneven distribution of moisture which causes rain showers in only a small area.