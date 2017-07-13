McGregor makes fun of Mayweather's tax problems

TORONTO (AP) — UFC star Conor McGregor played to a partisan Toronto audience and made fun of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s tax problems at the second stop of their four-city promotional tour.

They are scheduled to meet in an exhibition boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in mixed-martial arts, was clearly the fan favorite Wednesday at the open-air Budweiser Stage.

The Irishman drew cheers with a profanity-laced tirade and encouraged the crowd to chant expletives at Mayweather.

Mayweather produced a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in bills before grabbing an Irish flag and draping it over his shoulders to mock McGregor.