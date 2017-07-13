TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. warship visit to Taiwan very dangerous: AIT chairman.
@China Times: U.S. warship visit to Taiwan difficult, dangerous: AIT chairman.
@Liberty Times: Law amendment to require advance notice for strike in airline industry.
@Apple Daily: Woman studies law to clear name after 10 years.
@Economic Daily News: U.S. stock market soars on Yellen's dovish comments.
@Commercial Times: Wall Street relieved as Fed hints at moderate pace of interest rate adjustments.
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 13, 2017
TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows: