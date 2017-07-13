Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. warship visit to Taiwan very dangerous: AIT chairman.

@China Times: U.S. warship visit to Taiwan difficult, dangerous: AIT chairman.

@Liberty Times: Law amendment to require advance notice for strike in airline industry.

@Apple Daily: Woman studies law to clear name after 10 years.

@Economic Daily News: U.S. stock market soars on Yellen's dovish comments.

@Commercial Times: Wall Street relieved as Fed hints at moderate pace of interest rate adjustments.

