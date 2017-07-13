WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

LONDON — The first portentous sign of trouble for Andy Murray, surprisingly enough, came right as the two-time Wimbledon champion constructed an ample lead over Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals Wednesday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 846 words, photos.

LONDON — Novak Djokovic is considering a break from tennis, with surgery on his injured right elbow now a possibility. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-CILIC. Cilic avoids Nadal and Murray at Wimbledon; Querrey next. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 543 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-MURRAY'S DISTINCTION. Murray interrupts question at Wimbledon to point out mistake. SENT: 262 words.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. 5-time champ Williams faces Britain's Konta at Wimbledon. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

PAU, France — Ahead of two grueling days filled with some truly punishing ascents, the main contenders on the Tour de France were all hoping that Wednesday would be a nice, relaxed day on the bike. It didn't happen. By Samuel Petrequin and John Leicester. SENT: 797 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — TASTE OF THE TOUR: James Bond, ancient stew and rare grapes. SENT: 592 words, photos.

CAR--F1-FUTURE

LONDON — One day after Silverstone's owners announced they will terminate their British Grand Prix contract, Formula One's new leadership said Wednesday they had been inundated with interest from around 30 places looking to stage races. SENT: 436 words, photos.

SOC--RONALDO-YACHT INSPECTION

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's tax authority says that customs agents have boarded and carried out an inspection of a yacht rented by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 197 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY-TRANSFERS

TURIN, Italy — Juventus has signed Douglas Costa on loan from Bayern Munich with an option to buy the Brazil winger at the end of next season. SENT: 154 words.

— SOC--FRANCE-TRANSFERS. Dani Alves joins PSG on free transfer after leaving Juventus. SENT: words, photos.

— SOC--SPAIN-TRANSFERS. Vitolo to join Atletico in 2018 after stint with Las Palmas. SENT: 134 words.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAY DISPUTE

— The chairman of Cricket Australia has heavily criticized the country's top players for their stance in a long-running pay dispute, and accused their union of a "reckless strategy that can only damage the game." By Dennis Passa. SENT: 700 words, photo.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN-MCILROY

IRVINE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy is recreating his British Open build-up from 2014 in an attempt to rediscover some major-winning form for another tilt at the claret jug at Royal Birkdale next week. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 540 words, photos.

GLF--JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

The often-overlooked John Deere Classic elevated its profile by helping Jordan Spieth become a star. By Luke Meredith. SENT: 677 words, photos.

GLF--LEXI THOMPSON'S MOM

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — When world No. 3 Lexi Thompson tees off Thursday in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open, Judy Thompson hopes to walk nine holes with her daughter. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 451 words, photos.

— GLF--SENIOR LPGA. England's Trish Johnson wins Senior LPGA at French Link. SENT: 135 words.

BOX--MAYWEATHER-IRS

WASHINGTON — The IRS still has Floyd Mayweather Jr. on the hook for $7.2 million in taxes from 2010, according to records that show a lien as unresolved for the year he fought Shane Mosley. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 706 words, photos.

— BBO--TIM DAHLBERG-SLOW BASEBALL. Column: Can't somebody speed up the game of baseball? By TIM DAHLBERG. SENT: 765 words, photos.

— BBO--SECOND HALF. Baseball chasing Dodgers, Astros on eve of second half. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 809 words, photos.

— SWM--LOCHTE'S RETURN. Suspension over, swimmer Ryan Lochte returns to competition. SENT: 236 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIA-STATE OF ORIGIN — Queensland beats New South Wales 22-6 in State of Origin decider. SENT: 308 words.

— BBO--ALL-STAR-NEW RULES. It no longer counts: All-Star result won't matter in October. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 824 words, photos.

— FBN--FORBES VALUATIONS-COWBOYS. Forbes says Cowboys most valuable sports team, worth $4.2B. SENT: 163 words.

