Chile asks US to extradite ex-dictatorship police agent

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A court in Chile has filed an extradition request to the United States for a former Chilean secret police agent wanted in the kidnapping and killing of a Communist Party leader during the 1973-1990 dictatorship.

Armando Fernandez Larios is wanted in connection with the 1974 torture death of Manuel Sanhueza Mellado during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

He is also wanted for an alleged role in a 1976 car bombing in Washington that killed former Chilean Ambassador Orlando Letelier and U.S. citizen Ronni Moffitt. Moffitt's husband was an aide to Letelier and was also in the car but survived the blast.

The extradition request was announced Wednesday.