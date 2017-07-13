Postage stamps commemorate centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth

Artist Jaime Wyeth speaks during a First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for Forever stamps featuring the work of his father, Andrew Wyeth at the Bra
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing stamps commemorating the centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth.
The Postal service says Wyeth "found endless inspiration" in his hometown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and in rural Maine. It said Wednesday each one of the dozen Andrew Wyeth Forever stamps will feature a detail from one of his paintings, including perhaps his most famous painting, 1948's "Christina's World."
The artist's son, artist Jamie Wyeth, was among those attending Wednesday's announcement at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford.
The museum says Wyeth worked "in a realistic style that defied artistic trends" and "created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life." It says his body of work "continues to resist easy or comfortable interpretation."
Wyeth died in 2009.