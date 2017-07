Oldest Women's Grand Slam Semifinalists

Open era (1968-present)

Billie Jean King — 39 years-223 days, 1983 Wimbledon SF, lost to Andrea Jaeger

Billie Jean King — 38-224, 1982 Wimbledon SF, lost to Chris Evert-Lloyd

Martina Navratilova — 37-258, 1994 Wimbledon runner-up, won SF over Gigi Fernandez, lost F to Conchita Martinez

Venus Williams — 37-29, 2017 Wimbledon, vs. Johanna Konta, Thursday

Martina Navratilova — 36-259, 1993 Wimbledon SF, lost to Jana Novotna

Venus Williams — 36-226, 2017 Australian Open runner-up, won SF over CoCo Vandeweghe, lost F to Serena Williams

NOTE: Based on age at end of tournament