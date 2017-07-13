Kenya: 6 police officers killed by herders in land invasions

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenya police report says six police officers have been killed by herders in volatile Laikipia County, where at least 40 people have died this year due to clashes over land.

The report seen Wednesday by the Associated Press said herders from the Pokot Community opened fire at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and killed the officers.

The officers were inside a pair of vehicles and part of a unit that works to prevent livestock thefts. The report says four other officers were wounded in the attack.

Hundreds of semi-nomadic herders invaded private ranches late last year to save their cattle from a prolonged drought.

The Laikipia Farmer Association says the herders now are camping on its members' land and trying to take it over.