The Latest: Monopoly maker says retailers didn't buy Rey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on the character Rey in the "Star Wars" version of Monopoly (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Rhode Island-based company that makes the "Star Wars: Monopoly" game says U.S. retailers didn't buy a version with the female character Rey that was pushed for in an online outcry.

Hasbro, based in Pawtucket, announced in January 2016 that it would add the female character to the game in response to a letter from an 8-year-old Illinois girl, who wrote to them to say "girls matter."

The company told The Associated Press this week that they made a version with Rey, but it was not available for sale in the United States. That disappointed the mother of the Illinois girl, who said that's not what they expected.

On Wednesday, Hasbro said it met its promise by offering the updated version of the game to U.S. retailers, but says there was "insufficient interest."

2:15 p.m.

Where is the character Rey in the "Star Wars" version of Monopoly? In a land far, far away, apparently.

Eighteen months after game-maker Hasbro promised to add the female character to the game by last fall, the Illinois girl who wrote to them to say "girls matter" is still waiting.

Others are, too.

After inquiries from The Associated Press, Hasbro says it made the piece but didn't release the new version in the U.S. "due to insufficient interest." It says people who bought the all-male game can request a Rey from customer service.

The company says the updated game was made available in the United Kingdom, France and three other markets.

The Illinois girl's mom says she's happy her daughter will be able to get a Rey figure, but it's not how they understood Hasbro's promise.

