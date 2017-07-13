Peru protesters strand tourists at Machu Picchu

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protesters in Peru have blocked the train line to the famed Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, stranding thousands of tourists.

The customer service desk for British-owned PeruRail company says service has been suspended Wednesday and Thursday because of the protest by local residents demanding the government reverse its cancellation of a planned new airport.

That protest has merged with a strike by some 20,000 teachers demanding pay raises.

The government's Andina news agency says more than 1,000 riot police have been sent to the region.