Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

July 7

Chicago Tribune on the Midwest and NAFTA:

Bombarded by wild claims from both sides, many Americans are confused about NAFTA. Here in Illinois and the Midwest, however, we can't afford to be ambivalent. The state and the region stand to gain substantially from the free trade pact. ... Illinois will benefit from NAFTA because of the state's diverse economy and central location.

— Editorial, Chicago Tribune, Oct. 10, 1993

Editorial writers have no special ability to foresee the future, but when we predicted 24 years ago that Illinois would gain from the North American Free Trade Agreement, we have to say, we pretty much nailed it. Back then, business tycoon Ross Perot portrayed the accord as an economic disaster for the United States — sounding much like another business tycoon often heard lately. But for Americans in general and Illinoisans in particular, that claim turned out to be wrong.

With its agricultural goods and manufactured products, the Midwest always had a lot to offer to foreign buyers. But high tariffs in Mexico got in the way. In 1993, Illinois exported less than $6.4 billion in goods to our two North American neighbors.

In 1994, NAFTA took effect, and the barriers started coming down. By 2003, this state's exports to Canada and Mexico were $10.7 billion, an increase of 69 percent, and the growth just kept on. In 2015, these countries bought more than $26 billion worth of stuff from the Land of Lincoln — 41 percent of our state's total exports.

You may think most of them come from our world-class farms. In fact, the state's two biggest overall export categories are machinery and chemicals. But yes, our NAFTA partners do like to eat. Mexico's total imports of corn and soybeans have skyrocketed under the trade pact.

President Donald Trump, however, is no fan of NAFTA, and he has set out to renegotiate it. There's nothing necessarily wrong with that. Any agreement reached when "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" was a hit TV show is bound to have room for updating. Talks with Mexico are expected to start in August.

One obvious place for improving U.S. access to Mexican markets is energy. When NAFTA was being hammered out, the Mexicans insisted on protecting their oil and gas sector. Today, the U.S. exports far more petroleum than it did then, and Mexico is keen on assuring a steady supply of our newly abundant production. So the two countries should be able to agree on changes that will make it easier for us to sell oil and gas and easier for them to buy it.

But there is also room for damage to U.S. exporters, particularly those in the Midwest. "In a field where products are essentially interchangeable — Argentinian corn works just as well as American — being able to offer cheaper products to consumers abroad via free trade agreements is vital to opening and keeping markets," The Washington Post reports. Disagreements that lead to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products could deprive American exporters of a large volume of sales.

Tough talk meant to extract concessions could backfire. "We are concerned that growing rhetoric is creating an environment in which Mexican buyers feel they need to look at alternate suppliers, which could affect U.S. market share," the U.S. Grains Council told Reuters.

It's not just Illinois that has much at stake. Trump might keep in mind that an outsize share of the corn, soybeans and dairy products that ship to Mexico and Canada originate in Midwestern states — including some (Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin) that were crucial to his Electoral College victory.

NAFTA supports a wealth of jobs and opportunity in the American heartland, just as expected when it was being negotiated by a Republican president, George H.W. Bush, and his Democratic successor, Bill Clinton. When the president who wrote "The Art of the Deal" gets serious about improving the accord, we hope he'll make sure not to give up those gains.

July 11

The Washington Post on the cancellation of a new FBI headquarters:

Emblems of dysfunction in Washington are plentiful, but even in that crowded field, the government's failure to relocate the FBI from its disintegrating, antiquated downtown headquarters stands out. After years of discussion and tens of millions of dollars expended to find a new site, the federal government on Tuesday pulled the plug on the entire undertaking, in effect saying: Never mind.

What an inexplicable, illogical and irresponsible decision. And what a colossal embarrassment for the United States to waste so much time, effort and money.

In a briefing for stakeholders on Capitol Hill Tuesday, officials of the FBI and General Services Administration, which manages federal real estate, blamed Congress for failing to appropriate sufficient funds to keep the project on track. That's true; lawmakers have dragged their feet in appropriating most of the estimated $2.5 billion cost.

But there was no acknowledgment of the staggering cost of cancellation, which really only means postponement. After all, the need is undiminished to replace a headquarters that sheds concrete chunks and is badly obsolete. Inflation alone means that every year of delay will add as much as $100 million to the project's ultimate bill.

Six years ago a government watchdog agency said the FBI had outgrown the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue, which opened in 1974 — a structure that is "obsolete, inefficient, costly to maintain" and "prohibitively expensive to modernize," in the FBI's own view. Five years ago the GSA started putting out feelers for developers to build a new structure or campus. And it was three years ago that the GSA narrowed the potential site options to three suburban locations — two in Maryland's Prince George's County, one in Virginia's Fairfax County.

Now thousands of FBI employees who might have been housed in a single modern structure will instead remain scattered throughout more than a dozen buildings across the metropolitan area, where short-term leases cost taxpayers $55 million annually.

Blame Congress for playing games on appropriating funds for the project, rescinding $200 million in funding last month after having already appropriated less than half the agency's 2017 budget request of $1.4 billion for the project. Blame the GSA for acting with next to no consultation with Congress, and with unconvincing explanations.

And blame President Trump, irate that the FBI has the temerity to investigate his campaign's dealings with Russia, for heaping contempt on the agency, fueling suspicion of its motives and undercutting its political and public support. The need and logic for a new FBI headquarters remain undiminished. But making the case for it any time in the foreseeable future will now be that much more difficult owing to Mr. Trump's toxic commentary and gratuitous disrespect. In an era of heightened domestic security threats, what could be more foolhardy and self-defeating than undercutting the FBI?

July 12

The Orange County Register recommends repealing the Authorization for Use of Military Force provided to the president:

For more than a decade, the United States Congress has ceded war-making powers to the executive branch and abdicated its constitutional responsibility to debate and declare war if and when it is necessary.

The result has been a foreign policy that is increasingly disjointed and counterproductive, with the nation in a state of perpetual, aimless war.

On June 29, in a surprising display of bipartisanship, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee took an important step toward regaining congressional authority over matters of war and peace, voting in favor of an amendment to a broader defense spending bill to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force provided to the president following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Introducing the amendment was Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., the lone member of Congress to vote against the 2001 AUMF, who said of her vote against the AUMF that "I knew then it would provide a blank check to wage war anywhere, anytime, for any length by any president." Lee has repeatedly sought repeal of the 2001 AUMF over the years, only now receiving significant bipartisan support.

Several Republicans, including military veterans, made clear it was time for Congress to fulfill its constitutional obligations. "We've had leadership honestly on both sides that have put off this debate again and again and again," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., in support. "If we're going to send people to war, we owe them the support of the Congress of the United States."

The amendment, which would give the Congress 240 days after approval of the appropriations bill before the AUMF would expire to debate the issue, was approved by voice vote. While the legitimacy of the vote has since been disputed by Speaker Paul Ryan and the House Foreign Affairs committee, the vote sends the important message that Congress should not continue shirking its responsibilities over a key component of American national security and international affairs.

The 2001 AUMF, passed just three days after the attacks of Sept. 11, grants the president sweeping authorization for military force against "those nations, organizations, or persons" the president "determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001."

The resolution has since morphed into a justification for a much broader set of interventions around the world, with only tenuous connections to the attacks of Sept. 11, from justifying military operations in Libya, Pakistan and Yemen, to fighting groups that didn't even exist in 2001 like al-Shabaab in Somalia and ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

The AUMF has even been invoked to justify the warrantless surveillance of Americans and detention of suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay.

The past 16 years have vindicated Lee's suspicion that the AUMF would serve as justification for wars without limits.

It is time for Congress to revisit and repeal prior AUMFs, and if it is necessary, debate and pass new authorizations with clear targets and time limits to keep Congress in the conversation. Without debate and limitations, America will remain in a state of perpetual war, with civil liberties threatened, countless dollars spent and human lives lost in pursuit of vague, open-ended and potentially unwinnable objectives.

July 8

The New York Times on the threat to elections after Russia's meddling in 2016:

Russia's meddling in the 2016 election may not have altered the outcome of any races, but it showed that America's voting system is far more vulnerable to attack than most people realized. Whether the attackers are hostile nations like Russia (which could well try it again even though President Trump has raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin of Russia) or hostile groups like ISIS, the threat is very real.

The question is this: Can the system be strengthened against cyberattacks in time for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential race? The answer, encouragingly, is that there are concrete steps state and local governments can take right now to improve the security and integrity of their elections. A new study by the Brennan Center for Justice identifies two critical pieces of election infrastructure — aging voting machines and voter registration databases relying on outdated software — that present appealing targets for hackers and yet can be shored up at a reasonable cost.

Last year, Russian hackers tried to break into voter databases in at least 39 states, aiming to alter or delete voter data, and also attempted to take over the computers of more than 100 local election officials before Election Day. There is no evidence that they infiltrated voting machines, but they have succeeded in doing so in other countries, and it's only a matter of time before they figure it out here. R. James Woolsey, the former C.I.A. director, wrote in an introduction to the Brennan Center report, "I am confident the Russians will be back, and that they will take what they have learned last year to attempt to inflict even more damage in future elections."

The report identifies three immediate steps states and localities can take to counter the threat.

First, conduct regular threat assessments of voter registration systems, and upgrade them if necessary. Forty-two states now use systems that are at least a decade old and rely on outdated software like Windows XP, for which Microsoft stopped providing security updates in 2014. This makes them especially susceptible to hacks, like the global ransomware attack in May that devastated Britain's national health service. The annual cost of performing these assessments throughout the country would be just $1 million to $5 million; the upgrades would cost more.

Second, replace old electronic voting machines that produce no paper trail. Fourteen states still use these machines, meaning there's no independent way to confirm the accuracy of one in five votes cast nationwide. New, auditable machines for everyone would cost between $130 million and $400 million, according to the report — a pittance considering the stakes.

Third, audit the votes. This is generally done by comparing a random sample of paper records to voting machine totals and looking for discrepancies — intentional or not. About half the states perform postelection audits, but many don't examine enough ballots to ensure that errors will be caught.

The good news in all of this is that voting in America is decentralized by design — states and localities run elections in 8,000 jurisdictions and operate about 100,000 polling places — making it very hard for any single attack to have a broad impact. The bad news is that voting systems, including the machinery, are never a high budget priority. As a result, necessary upgrades don't happen, leading to widely varying levels of security around the country.

Congress needs to allocate more money now to help states upgrade their equipment and computer systems, and to perform threat assessments. A key player is the federal Election Assistance Commission, which sets certification standards that almost every state relies on in buying new machines. The commission, established after the 2000 election debacle, has a tiny staff and a budget smaller than a rounding error. Its work has never been more urgently needed, and yet congressional Republicans are perpetually trying to kill it.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's election-integrity commission is focused like a laser on the phantom fear of in-person voter fraud, a pet project of Republican politicians for more than a decade. That election security has become just another partisan battleground is sad but not surprising in these toxic political times.

June 10

Los Angeles Times on the lawsuit state attorneys' general filed after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' announcement in June about holding off on implementing rules from the last presidency designed to prevent predatory student loans:

Given Donald Trump's frequent campaign promises to wipe out "job killing" regulations on Day One, no one should be surprised that the Trump administration is going after federal safeguards that protect consumers at the expense of corporate profits. And it's no secret that new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos shares the president's wish for fewer rules, and more freedom and money for the private sector.

But surely there's some limit to that. Even the leaders of a wholly dysfunctional administration must recognize that fraud is fraud. Out-and-out cheating, lying to potential customers, isn't just unethical. It's illegal. And the worst fraud in the higher education world during recent decades has been perpetrated by for-profit colleges that grossly overstate their graduates' ability to land good jobs, that talked students into applying for loans they would almost certainly be unable to repay and that bamboozled them into signing away their right to sue should they discover how dishonestly they had been treated.

Nevertheless, in mid-June, DeVos announced that she was holding off on implementing two key Obama-era rules designed to prevent colleges from luring students into sizable loans that they would have very little chance of repaying and to provide loan-repayment relief to students who had been defrauded by bad operators in the vocational higher education sector. DeVos said the regulations might be too burdensome for the colleges, and she wanted to look into creating a new set of rules. Last week 19 attorneys general, including California's, sued, arguing that the administration lacked the authority to single-handedly put the brakes on regulations that had already gone through the required, extensive rule-making procedures, and aiming to force DeVos to make good on what students had been promised.

These colleges' practices have been costly to taxpayers as well as to students, with default rates on federally-guaranteed student loans that were sky-high compared with those at other schools. That's what happens when pricey institutions draw in low-income students who then can't find the jobs that have been rosily dangled in front of them.

Corinthian Colleges closed in 2015 after the Education Department fined it $30 million for exaggerating job-placement rates. Among its misdeeds: paying employers to hire graduates for just a few days so that they could be listed as having gotten jobs and counting fast-food workers as employees holding professional positions. ITT Technical Institutes closed in 2016 after the Education Department said it no longer would provide federal financial aid to the school's students, after allegations emerged that ITT was misrepresenting its graduates' job-placement rates and providing a substandard education.

And then the federal government began the process of cleaning up the mess left behind. The "borrower defense to repayment" rule, which was scheduled to take effect July 1, would allow defrauded students to apply to have their federal student loans forgiven. It also would prohibit colleges from forcing students into binding arbitration when there's a dispute, eliminating the students' right to seek relief in the courts. DeVos put that rule on hold, as well as announcing that she would delay implementation of provisions of the "gainful employment" rule that requires colleges to show that their graduates generally earn enough to pay back their student loans. If colleges can't meet that reasonable standard, their students could lose access to federal student aid, which would in effect lead to the closure of many for-profit trade schools; federal loans make up the bulk of their income.

DeVos has promised that the 16,000 students who already have filed claims for loan relief, after the collapse of Corinthian and ITT, will have their cases decided under the old rule. But the delays she announced would put off protections for anyone else until at least 2019, because of the time required for hearings and public comment.

It's of course reasonable for DeVos to review the regulations bequeathed to her by the previous administration. There have been complaints from colleges, for example, that the borrower-defense rule is written so loosely that students could too easily claim fraud where none had occurred. But the administration's deregulatory zeal seems to have blinded it to federal law, which requires agencies in most cases to go through just as open and evidence-based a process to change or end a rule as to create one.

Responsible for-profit colleges — and they exist — should support strong, protective rules; the reputation of the industry as a whole has fallen under the shadow of its worst members. Leaving the public with no protection from the predatory players within the college industry — and leaving taxpayers to pick up the tab for the defaults that would inevitably follow — would be the higher education equivalent of repealing Obamacare and leaving Americans with no health insurance at all.

July 7

The London Evening Standard on the real leaders of the G20:

When the G20 was created almost 20 years ago it was supposed to reduce Europe's influence in the international order. A financial crisis in Asia, and the perceived arrogance of the Frenchman heading up the IMF at the time, led the rest of the world to demand a bigger seat at the top table. So the G7 — with its four European slots — was sidelined, and the Group of 20 was born: first as a meeting of finance ministers and then, in 2008, as a jamboree for prime ministers and presidents.

The decade since has seen European power further wane as our continent has lurched from one crisis to another, culminating in the decision by one of its biggest nations, our own, to withdraw from the European Union altogether. A year ago, no one would have imagined that anybody would be turning to the Europeans for anything other than an object lesson in decline and fall.

But a year is a long time in geo-politics. Today, as the G20 assembles in Hamburg, it is the Europeans who are — along with China — the only ones providing any semblance of global leadership. The remarkable turnaround is down to two people.

The first is Donald Trump. His familiar complaint is that the US's Western allies have been freeloading on American largesse for too long, and taking the good folk of Michigan and Ohio for a ride. That has spurred the rest of the West into action. Not because they agree with Mr Trump but because they violently disagree with him. Since the US is no longer the defender of international free trade but the enemy, it has encouraged the EU to get its act together and work towards free-trade deals with other anxious friends such as Japan and Australia. Since the White House is now the destroyer of climate- change co-operation rather than the instigator, it has forced the Europeans to lead the global efforts to keep the Paris Agreement alive. European nations are spending more on defence not because the President asks them to step up, but because they fear America is stepping down.

Above all, the American President has reminded Europeans of the values they represent in the world: tolerance, liberalism and international co-operation. The G20's host today, Angela Merkel, is up for re-election in September. Look at her campaign and you'll see she isn't running against Germany's social democrats; she's running against Trump.

The second person responsible for the restoration of European leadership is Emmanuel Macron. Other centrist candidates for the French presidency — and other centrist leaders in Europe — have felt the best way to beat the populists was to acknowledge and appease some of the their concerns, with anti-immigration rhetoric and nods to Euroscepticism. Not Monsieur Macron. He campaigned on an aggressively pro-European platform, openly advocating more integration with the creation of things such as a eurozone Treasury and collective debt instruments such as eurobonds.

The Eurocrats cannot believe their luck. After a depressing year since our referendum spent talking about how to stop the EU falling apart, they are now talking about how to make it much stronger. In the salons of Paris, Berlin and Brussels they hardly mention Brexit these days — it's an inconvenient problem from the past when populism peaked. The conversation is now about the new European opportunity.

Where is Britain in all of this? Sidelined. How notable it has been that none of the big players at the G20, such as the Chinese or Indians, or even Mr Trump, wanted to stop off here on their way to Hamburg. They want to be where the global leadership is: on the continent of Europe, not on the island trying to leave it.

