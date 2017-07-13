  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/13 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 125.00 126.00 125.00 126.00 Up 1.55
Sep 127.30 128.45 126.20 127.60 Up .70
Dec 130.80 131.90 129.75 131.15 Up .70
Mar 133.85 135.35 133.20 134.60 Up .75
May 136.30 137.60 135.50 136.85 Up .70
Jul 138.55 139.45 137.70 139.10 Up .70
Sep 140.40 141.55 140.05 141.20 Up .75
Dec 143.35 144.50 143.35 144.10 Up .75
Mar 146.85 Up .75
May 148.45 Up .75
Jul 149.85 Up .75
Sep 151.05 Up .70
Dec 152.55 Up .70
Mar 154.10 Up .70
May 155.10 Up .70