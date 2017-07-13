New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|125.00
|126.00
|125.00
|126.00
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|127.30
|128.45
|126.20
|127.60
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|130.80
|131.90
|129.75
|131.15
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|133.85
|135.35
|133.20
|134.60
|Up
|.75
|May
|136.30
|137.60
|135.50
|136.85
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|138.55
|139.45
|137.70
|139.10
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|140.40
|141.55
|140.05
|141.20
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|143.35
|144.50
|143.35
|144.10
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|146.85
|Up
|.75
|May
|148.45
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|149.85
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|151.05
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|152.55
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|154.10
|Up
|.70
|May
|155.10
|Up
|.70