Tropical Storm Fernanda forms off Mexico in Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed off Mexico's Pacific coast, even as former Hurricane Eugene has faded back to tropical depression status.

Neither poses any direct threat to the mainland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fernanda is centered about 760 miles (1,225 kilometers) south of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is headed west, further out to sea, at 10 mph (17 kph). It's projected to reach hurricane force by Friday.

Meanwhile, Eugene is centered about 510 miles (815 kilometers) west-southwest of Punta Eugenia, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It reached Category 3 status over the weekend, with winds of 115 mph (185 kph).