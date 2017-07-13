UK to look into racism, sexism, anti-Semitism in campaign

LONDON (AP) — Britain's prime minister has requested an investigation into the abuse and intimidation of parliamentary candidates in last month's election.

Theresa May asked the Committee on Standards in Public Life to review a rising number of reports from members of all political parties of sexism, racism and anti-Semitism.

A report from the All Party Parliamentary Group on Antisemitism found many candidates in Britain's 2017 general election received death threats and abuse online.

May said Wednesday that she was "horrified" by the intimidation and harassment of her colleagues.

"Robust debate is a vital part of our democracy, but there can be no place for the shocking threats and abuse we have seen in recent months," she said.

The committee will examine existing protections for political candidates and recommend changes.