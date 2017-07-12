Will cop face 3rd murder trial? Decision may come next week

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor's decision on whether to try a white police officer for a third time over the traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black man remains on hold.

Spokeswoman Julie Wilson says Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) won't announce his decision this week but could do so next week. A July 24 court meeting is scheduled.

University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing killed 43-year-old motorist Sam DuBose after pulling him over for a missing front license plate in 2015. Two juries have hung on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

There have been protests and demonstrations in Cincinnati, including outside Deters' offices, in favor of a new trial. DuBose's family also wants Tensing to be tried again.

However, some legal experts say the odds are against a conviction.