The Latest: Police search farm for 4th day for 4 missing men

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Police are back for a fourth day searching a large Pennsylvania farm for evidence in the disappearance of four young men believed to be victims of foul play.

The 90-acre (0.14-square-mile) property in Solebury Township has been scoured by law enforcement agencies, heavy construction equipment and cadaver dogs.

Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo on an unrelated gun charge and called him a person of interest in the case but wouldn't say he was a suspect in the men's disappearance. His family owns the farm.

Court records show DiNardo was released late Tuesday after his father posted 10 percent of his $1 million bail.

The missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Patrick disappeared a week ago. The other three disappeared Friday.

___

12:40 a.m.

Authorities are gearing up for another day of searching a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

Cadaver dogs and heavy construction equipment were used Tuesday in the search of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

A person of interest in the case, who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge, was released Tuesday night after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

Authorities have not called 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the farmland and another property that was searched, a suspect in the case.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

Authorities say the men who went missing last week are believed to be victims of foul play.