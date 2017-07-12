Another 38 probable mass graves found in Congo, UN says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says another 38 probable mass graves have been found in central Congo, where deadly violence between troops and militia members has killed thousands of people since August.

This means at least 80 mass graves have been identified so far, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo said Wednesday.

The international community has expressed alarm over the deadly violence in the once-calm Kasai provinces region. Some diplomats and other observers are suggesting that the tensions are also tied to Congo's presidential election that has been delayed since last year.

The Catholic church has estimated more than 3,300 people have died in the fighting since a traditional chief was killed in a military operation in August.

The U.N. says more than a million people have been displaced in the region.