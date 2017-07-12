US Marshal: 28-year-old man arrested in pipe bomb explosion

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.

U.S. Deputy Marshal Jeff Johnston told The Associated Press Wednesday that Benjamin Don Roden was arrested Tuesday and is booked in the Tulsa jail without bond. Court records indicate he will make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Roden hasn't been formally charged.

The bomb was set off Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed and no one was hurt.

FBI agent Jessi Rice said a person of interest in the case had been taken into custody Tuesday at an area apartment complex.