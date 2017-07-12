Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key among Netflix's 'Friends'

NEW YORK (AP) — Cobie Smulders, a star of the Netflix series "Friends From College," says this ensemble comedy is happily reminiscent of her long-running sitcom hit, "How I Met Your Mother." She loves being part of group scenes.

Meanwhile, Keegan-Michael Key says being on this new show is a welcome change from his sketch-comedy series, "Key & Peele," where he and Jordan Peele not only had to perform but also produce and do much of the writing. Now Key is glad to not be in charge.

The eight-episode series is about a half-dozen friends from college who find themselves happily reunited 20 years later. But then not-so-happy complications arise.

Fred Savage, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse and Jae Suh Park also star in the show, which Netflix will release Friday.