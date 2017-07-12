Join rice harvest fun at Taipei’s Guandu Plain July 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Department of Economic Development (DED) is teaming up with Beitou Farmers’ Association to organize the “2017 Beitou Rice Harvest Fun” event on July 30 to encourage the public to learn more about the rice culture.

Taipei still boasts a vast expanse of paddy fields even though they are the last ones within city parameters. Guandu Plain, home to a diverse ecosystem, yields rice crops twice a year.

This year, the organizers seek to inject artistic flair into the harvest activity with installation art – rice straw ducks – created by students from Taipei National University of Arts and local residents. The inspiration came from the custom of keeping ducks as an extra source of income by rice growers dwelling in the Guandu Plain in the early days.

The event will feature rituals of heaven worship and rice-harvesting competitions. Participants can try their hands at cutting the rice crops with sickles, using traditional threshing machines to thresh the rice grain, making rice straw dolls and charms, and more.

For those interested in making scarecrows or trying to operate a kiln, they will need to register and pay a fee in advance. To register, please call Beitou Farmers’ Association’s Mr. Wei at 02-2892-4185, ext. 330. Visitors will also have a chance to sample various rice delicacies at the event.