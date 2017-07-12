Free romance e-sampler highlights 18 new works

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation is offering readers a taste of romance.

"Buzz Books 2017: Romance" includes excerpts from new works by Meredith Wild, Karen Rose and 16 other writers. "Buzz Books 2017" was released Wednesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch in anticipation of the annual Romance Writers of America gathering, which takes place July 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. The e-book can be downloaded through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Apple and other outlets.

According to Publishers Lunch, "Buzz Books 2017" will showcase the diversity of contemporary romance stories, incorporating everything from historical fiction to inspirational themes.