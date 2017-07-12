Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 12, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;83;74;Sunny intervals;83;74;SSW;9;74%;41%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;115;93;Partly sunny and hot;111;89;NNW;11;36%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;72;Sunny and hot;102;72;W;14;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;89;74;Sunny and very warm;88;74;ESE;7;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;65;52;Partly sunny;67;52;ENE;5;62%;61%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;69;54;Partly sunny;74;60;SSE;5;70%;68%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;91;72;Sunshine, pleasant;90;69;NW;10;32%;20%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;71;54;Showers around;65;50;NNE;15;74%;97%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;86;64;Sunny and very warm;88;67;NE;12;47%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;99;77;Sunny and hot;98;79;N;8;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;51;43;Showers;51;45;SSE;14;78%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;115;85;Sunny and hot;115;80;WNW;13;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;95;74;Sun and clouds;95;75;S;5;53%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;W;11;60%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A thunderstorm;88;78;SW;7;77%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;Sunny and humid;83;72;ESE;12;72%;9%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;NE;7;60%;68%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;Not as hot;85;52;N;10;55%;25%;7

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;71;51;Partly sunny;66;51;W;11;59%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;63;47;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SE;7;75%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;Sunny and nice;76;52;ESE;12;45%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;84;61;Not as warm;74;51;N;17;44%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;68;47;Partly sunny;69;52;E;4;55%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;66;A shower or t-storm;90;61;NE;5;68%;58%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;85;64;Not as warm;75;49;NW;15;44%;0%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;65;63;Clouds and sun, warm;72;58;SSW;11;70%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;More sun than clouds;87;62;NW;5;33%;22%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;74;Partly sunny;88;75;SW;8;67%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;Sunny and hot;101;74;NNW;7;27%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;67;49;Mostly sunny;60;46;SE;11;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;81;70;S;3;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;Clouds and sun, warm;98;80;S;9;53%;56%;9

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;89;75;A shower in places;83;67;N;7;74%;57%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;89;79;Spotty showers;86;80;WSW;8;80%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;61;53;Clouds and sun;66;52;WNW;14;61%;14%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;WNW;9;76%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;94;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSE;6;56%;28%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;S;12;64%;1%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;81;E;10;73%;55%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;58;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;SE;7;52%;77%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;88;78;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SSE;9;73%;80%;8

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;90;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SE;9;58%;42%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;66;52;Spotty showers;67;51;WNW;13;70%;87%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;NNE;8;26%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;ENE;6;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;A shower or t-storm;88;76;S;6;85%;87%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;ENE;6;47%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;6;74%;65%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;67;53;Afternoon rain;64;52;SE;9;81%;89%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;75;WSW;8;84%;97%;6

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;ESE;7;72%;60%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;88;76;Some sun, a shower;88;77;ENE;12;58%;73%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;88;74;Partly sunny;83;73;WSW;11;66%;56%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;86;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;ENE;11;82%;70%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;84;70;Sunshine;90;72;NE;6;51%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;75;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;SSW;5;64%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with some sun;107;86;Partly sunny, warm;102;86;NNE;10;41%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;72;47;Sunshine and nice;71;45;NW;8;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;66;Partly sunny;92;68;ENE;6;38%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;89;83;A shower in places;90;82;WSW;14;66%;55%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;82;68;Thundershowers;83;66;SSE;5;82%;83%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Mostly sunny;103;81;SSW;14;36%;34%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;84;62;Showers and t-storms;82;57;W;8;63%;83%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;E;9;66%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;WSW;5;63%;40%;7

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;SSE;5;79%;88%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;Showers and t-storms;90;75;ESE;5;80%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;24;Mostly sunny, mild;60;25;NNE;6;21%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;74;A morning shower;83;75;SW;8;76%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;68;60;Partly sunny;69;60;S;10;66%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;89;66;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;NNW;9;48%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Sunny intervals;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SW;7;52%;44%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;84;68;Fog, then sun;84;65;SSW;6;57%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;SSW;6;76%;5%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;101;70;Sunshine, very hot;104;74;NNW;6;25%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Partly sunny;89;83;NW;12;69%;14%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;NNE;3;65%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NE;6;79%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;57;41;An afternoon shower;57;47;N;20;68%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;71;57;Couple of t-storms;73;57;N;5;65%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;83;A t-storm in spots;90;83;E;13;72%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;74;55;Couple of t-storms;71;51;WNW;8;80%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;84;76;An afternoon shower;85;76;SW;14;65%;70%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Occasional rain;66;61;Warmer with some sun;74;55;WNW;13;66%;76%;2

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;72;57;Cloudy with showers;68;56;NE;4;74%;93%;3

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;78;61;A little rain;72;62;SSE;8;82%;92%;2

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;88;82;Showers;88;78;WSW;13;80%;99%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;E;7;57%;36%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;N;11;64%;91%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;104;76;Sunny and very hot;104;73;WNW;7;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;72;51;A little a.m. rain;64;52;N;11;91%;72%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with a t-storm;88;75;Thundershower;89;74;W;6;65%;64%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;65;46;Clouds and sun;69;49;SSE;6;38%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;72;55;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;E;11;76%;73%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;83;78;Mostly sunny;83;77;E;10;77%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;77;Couple of t-storms;87;76;W;6;81%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;88;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;ESE;5;81%;89%;6

Paris, France;A few showers;72;57;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;6;50%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;68;56;A shower in spots;63;49;ESE;7;71%;43%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;89;76;A shower or t-storm;91;76;WSW;6;74%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;87;75;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;SE;13;64%;33%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;5;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Couple of t-storms;73;53;Sun and some clouds;70;48;NNE;10;47%;2%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds breaking;93;72;Some sun, hot, humid;95;74;SSE;6;66%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;75;48;Inc. clouds;77;49;NNW;9;39%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;89;67;Mostly sunny;88;65;SW;7;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;82;73;A few showers;81;72;SSE;12;74%;76%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;52;Cloudy;57;50;SW;7;76%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;73;57;Rain, not as warm;66;54;WNW;9;88%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;65;Mostly sunny;78;63;ENE;5;73%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;107;80;Sun and clouds;112;90;SW;5;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Sunny and hot;96;68;W;8;41%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, not as warm;71;57;An afternoon shower;76;60;ESE;7;67%;64%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;WSW;11;67%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;Thunderstorms;77;65;ENE;5;73%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;8;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;76;66;Showers and t-storms;72;65;NNE;5;100%;88%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;85;70;Clouds and sun;85;66;WSW;8;22%;18%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;59;42;Spotty showers;53;38;E;5;73%;80%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;6;78%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;90;61;Sunshine and hot;94;61;NNW;6;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny, nice;74;55;Low clouds, then sun;71;52;NNE;6;62%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSW;4;67%;12%;7

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;84;Very hot;99;84;S;6;63%;29%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;80;A shower or t-storm;86;79;SSE;7;79%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;A morning t-storm;87;55;WNW;7;54%;59%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;78;A shower or two;87;77;E;11;75%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;72;52;Cooler;64;49;NW;10;64%;33%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;62;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNW;6;66%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;NNW;5;57%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;68;54;Rain at times;66;52;NW;8;83%;90%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;98;73;A shower in the a.m.;91;69;SE;8;26%;55%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;81;63;Mostly cloudy;78;62;ENE;10;52%;41%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;96;74;A t-storm in spots;85;69;N;4;40%;81%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;92;78;Sunshine;90;75;S;9;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;69;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;ENE;6;31%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;87;78;Partly sunny;89;77;SSW;16;62%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of clouds;75;63;Showers and t-storms;72;63;E;8;88%;78%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;96;79;Sunny and very warm;95;76;W;9;37%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;98;75;WNW;13;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;83;52;Mostly sunny;82;58;ENE;7;30%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;73;57;Some sun, a shower;71;54;E;5;58%;56%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;85;59;Sunshine and nice;74;48;N;12;44%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;A shower or t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;76%;89%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;74;57;Periods of rain;66;49;NW;10;86%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;78;56;Rain in the morning;70;50;WNW;17;73%;81%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;46;45;Very windy;51;44;SSE;40;83%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SSW;6;82%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;92;61;Becoming cloudy;84;62;NE;5;36%;29%;9

