Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 12, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;23;Sunny intervals;28;23;SSW;14;74%;41%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;46;34;Partly sunny and hot;44;32;NNW;18;36%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;22;W;23;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;32;24;Sunny and very warm;31;23;ESE;12;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;ENE;8;62%;61%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;23;15;SSE;8;70%;68%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;33;22;Sunshine, pleasant;32;21;NW;16;32%;20%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;22;12;Showers around;18;10;NNE;24;74%;97%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;31;20;NE;20;47%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;26;N;14;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;10;6;Showers;11;7;SSE;23;78%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;30;Sunny and hot;46;27;WNW;21;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Sun and clouds;35;24;S;9;53%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;18;60%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;11;77%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny and humid;28;22;ESE;19;72%;9%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;NE;12;60%;68%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Not as hot;29;11;N;16;55%;25%;7

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;21;11;Partly sunny;19;11;W;17;59%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;8;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;12;75%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Sunny and nice;25;11;ESE;20;45%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;29;16;Not as warm;23;11;N;28;44%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;20;8;Partly sunny;21;11;E;6;55%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;19;A shower or t-storm;32;16;NE;8;68%;58%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;30;18;Not as warm;24;9;NW;25;44%;0%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;18;17;Clouds and sun, warm;22;14;SSW;17;70%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;More sun than clouds;30;17;NW;8;33%;22%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;13;67%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;NNW;12;27%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;9;Mostly sunny;15;8;SE;17;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;S;5;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;S;15;53%;56%;9

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;32;24;A shower in places;28;19;N;12;74%;57%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;32;26;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;13;80%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;16;12;Clouds and sun;19;11;WNW;22;61%;14%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;WNW;15;76%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SSE;10;56%;28%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;S;19;64%;1%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;16;73%;55%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;SE;11;52%;77%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;31;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SSE;15;73%;80%;8

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SE;15;58%;42%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;11;Spotty showers;20;10;WNW;20;70%;87%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;NNE;13;26%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ENE;10;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;S;10;85%;87%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;ENE;10;47%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;10;74%;65%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Afternoon rain;18;11;SE;15;81%;89%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WSW;12;84%;97%;6

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;12;72%;60%;10

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;ENE;19;58%;73%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny;28;23;WSW;18;66%;56%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;ENE;17;82%;70%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;29;21;Sunshine;32;22;NE;10;51%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;24;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;SSW;8;64%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with some sun;42;30;Partly sunny, warm;39;30;NNE;16;41%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;Sunshine and nice;22;7;NW;12;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;19;Partly sunny;33;20;ENE;9;38%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;31;28;A shower in places;32;28;WSW;23;66%;55%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Thundershowers;28;19;SSE;8;82%;83%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny;40;27;SSW;23;36%;34%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;29;17;Showers and t-storms;28;14;W;13;63%;83%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;14;66%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;WSW;9;63%;40%;7

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSE;8;79%;88%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;ESE;8;80%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;NNE;10;21%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;23;A morning shower;28;24;SW;12;76%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;15;Partly sunny;20;15;S;16;66%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NNW;14;48%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Sunny intervals;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SW;11;52%;44%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;29;20;Fog, then sun;29;19;SSW;10;57%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;SSW;9;76%;5%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;NNW;10;25%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;31;28;NW;20;69%;14%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;NNE;6;65%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NE;9;79%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;14;5;An afternoon shower;14;8;N;31;68%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;22;14;Couple of t-storms;23;14;N;8;65%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;E;21;72%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;Couple of t-storms;22;11;WNW;13;80%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;SW;22;65%;70%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Occasional rain;19;16;Warmer with some sun;23;13;WNW;20;66%;76%;2

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;22;14;Cloudy with showers;20;13;NE;7;74%;93%;3

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;25;16;A little rain;22;16;SSE;13;82%;92%;2

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;31;28;Showers;31;26;WSW;20;80%;99%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;E;11;57%;36%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;N;18;64%;91%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;40;24;Sunny and very hot;40;23;WNW;12;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;22;11;A little a.m. rain;18;11;N;17;91%;72%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with a t-storm;31;24;Thundershower;32;23;W;9;65%;64%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;18;8;Clouds and sun;20;9;SSE;10;38%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;22;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;E;17;76%;73%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;26;Mostly sunny;28;25;E;17;77%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;W;9;81%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;31;23;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;ESE;8;81%;89%;6

Paris, France;A few showers;22;14;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;9;50%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;13;A shower in spots;17;9;ESE;12;71%;43%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;24;WSW;10;74%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;SE;21;64%;33%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Couple of t-storms;23;12;Sun and some clouds;21;9;NNE;16;47%;2%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds breaking;34;22;Some sun, hot, humid;35;23;SSE;10;66%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;24;9;Inc. clouds;25;9;NNW;15;39%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;SW;12;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;28;23;A few showers;27;22;SSE;20;74%;76%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;11;Cloudy;14;10;SW;12;76%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;23;14;Rain, not as warm;19;12;WNW;14;88%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;ENE;9;73%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;41;26;Sun and clouds;45;32;SW;8;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and hot;36;20;W;12;41%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, not as warm;22;14;An afternoon shower;24;16;ESE;11;67%;64%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;20;13;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;WSW;17;67%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Thunderstorms;25;18;ENE;8;73%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;13;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;Showers and t-storms;22;18;NNE;8;100%;88%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;30;21;Clouds and sun;29;19;WSW;12;22%;18%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;15;5;Spotty showers;11;3;E;7;73%;80%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;10;78%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;32;16;Sunshine and hot;34;16;NNW;10;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny, nice;23;13;Low clouds, then sun;22;11;NNE;9;62%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;32;22;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;SSW;7;67%;12%;7

Shanghai, China;Very hot;37;29;Very hot;37;29;S;10;63%;29%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;27;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SSE;11;79%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;A morning t-storm;30;13;WNW;11;54%;59%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;18;75%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;22;11;Cooler;18;9;NW;16;64%;33%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;10;NNW;10;66%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;NNW;8;57%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Rain at times;19;11;NW;12;83%;90%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;37;23;A shower in the a.m.;33;21;SE;13;26%;55%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;27;17;Mostly cloudy;26;17;ENE;16;52%;41%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;36;23;A t-storm in spots;29;21;N;7;40%;81%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;34;26;Sunshine;32;24;S;14;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;20;Sunshine, very hot;39;21;ENE;10;31%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;31;26;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;25;62%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of clouds;24;17;Showers and t-storms;22;17;E;13;88%;78%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;35;24;W;14;37%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;37;24;WNW;21;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;14;ENE;11;30%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;23;14;Some sun, a shower;22;12;E;8;58%;56%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;15;Sunshine and nice;24;9;N;20;44%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;76%;89%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;23;14;Periods of rain;19;10;NW;16;86%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;25;14;Rain in the morning;21;10;WNW;27;73%;81%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;8;7;Very windy;10;7;SSE;65;83%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SSW;10;82%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;33;16;Becoming cloudy;29;17;NE;9;36%;29%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius