TaxiGo hailed as Taiwan’s Uber is gaining popularity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Mobile taxi hailing platform TaxiGo, developed by a Taiwanese enterprise, is reportedly gaining popularity in the greater Taipei area, with the features of only using LINE or Facebook Messenger to complete hailing a cab that set it apart from other platforms.

The company behind TaxiGo, hailed as Taiwan’s Uber, held a press conference on Wednesday, introduced TaxiGo as Taiwan’s first mobile cab hailing service company to use Chatbot. The company said since it began operation three months ago, the number of participating taxis has exceed 2,500 and the average single-day cab hailings reach 1,000.

Consumers using TaxiGo to hail cabs don't need to download any further Apps and can choose to pay with cash or credit card, and the platform has an internationalized user interface that includes Chinese, English and Japanese language services, the company said. The whole route of each ride will be recorded by a GPS receiver, the company added.

The company said TaxiGo mainly cooperate with taxi service companies, and all the cars are legal business cars. Drivers only need to have smartphones to join the platform, and there will be no extra equipment to be installed in their cars and no extra management fees to be paid, the company said.