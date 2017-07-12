Fast bowler Amir gets PCB's category A contract

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and four other players have been promoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has awarded new contracts to 35 cricketers.

The one-year contracts are in four categories with players getting a raise of 10 per cent in their monthly retainers.

Amir, who was in category B last year, has been promoted to category A. Batsman Babar Azam, fast bowler Hasan Ali and allrounder Imad Wasim have jumped to category B from C, while opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad has moved one step up to category C.

Middle order batsman Umar Akmal and fast bowler Mohammad Irfan are noteable players axed from the list as the PCB awarded contracts to 15 new players, including left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman and young legspinner Shadab Khan.