China's 'rusty' aircraft carrier lurches through Taiwan's ADZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- China's first aircraft carrier the Liaoning entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), just after it had docked for a five-day port call in Hong Kong where it had been mocked for its rust and peeling paint by visitors of the aging Soviet-built vessel.

According to the MND, the carrier battle group left Hong Kong at noon on Tuesday and was bearing north to the west of the Taiwan Strait's median line.

On July 7, President of the Macau International Military Society, Huang Dong (黃東), posted images of the red anti-rust coating on the hull of the ship below the water line already showing obvious signs of rust and was quoted by the Apple Daily as saying, "part of the paint has peeled off, it's started to rust, and it's quite obvious."

Huang Dong indicated that the maintenance of the vessel was not up to snuff and said that details such as this are the difference between success and failure.



Close-up detail of the rust on Liaoning. (Image posted by 揾嚟搞 on LIHKG討論區)