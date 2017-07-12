Taipei City Government to draw up bike-parking regulations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Government is now looking to draft new regulations for the parking of bikes as a response to oBikes being abandoned haphazardly across town.

The decision came after several complaints were lodged against the irresponsible parking of the new oBikes, the system which allows riders to leave the bike anywhere they want.

The Singapore based oBike sharing system spread like wildfire in Taiwan ever since its inception in April this year. Unlike the traditional Taiwanese YouBike, which needs to be docked at specific locations, oBike gives its rider the freedom to park the bike anywhere in the city.

The company’s “rent anywhere, return anywhere” policy attracted as many as 500,000 users already as reported by the company.

As much as the growing popularity is good for the company, the city government, city councilors and borough wardens are said to have received several complaints from local people about oBikes being parked illegally in motorcycle parking zones or private bicycle parking areas.

The New Taipei City Government has already banned parking of oBikes in public parking spaces and has towed away 1,000 bikes.

“This is a common problem whereby the law is unable to keep up with technology, but the ‘sharing economy’ is a global trend that might be hard to block, so it needs to be managed, not banned,” said Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

“If an oBike is parked in a legal bicycle and motorcycle parking space, it will not be towed,” Ko said, also adding that if an oBike is parked where it is banned it will definitely be towed away.

“We should have thought about the problem before it occurred, but often we are forced to hurry and deal with a problem after it arises,” said the city mayor. “However, we encourage people to take public transportation. Whether it is an oBike or a YouBike, we want them managed, so we will draft comprehensive regulations.”, concluded Ko.