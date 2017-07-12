Philippine troops' clash with communist rebels leaves 9 dead

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say Philippine troops clashed with communist rebels in the south, leaving eight rebels and a soldier dead.

Army spokesman Capt. Alexandre Cabales says the clash erupted Wednesday after patrolling troops encountered some 40 New People's Army rebels in southern Compostela Valley province.

He says the guerrillas later fled, leaving behind the bodies of eight rebels and six high-powered guns. The wounded soldier died on the way to a hospital.

On Monday, soldiers in the same province captured a camp of the rebels, who have been waging one of Asia's longest-running Marxist insurgencies.

The violence happened despite officials' and rebel peace negotiators' statement last month that they would suspend offensives to allow troops to focus on quelling a bloody siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants in southern Marawi city.