Concert to feature ancient Paiwan tribal music and pop music to take place in Mudan, southern Taiwan July 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--“Listen to who sang there?” concert to feature ancient Southern Paiwan music and pop music will take place at Gao-Shi Elementary School (屏東牡丹鄉高士國小) in Mudan Township, Pingtung County from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m on July 15.

County Cultural Affairs Department director Wu Chin-fa (吳錦發) said Japan’s Yoshida Brothers once praised A na lia (高士古謠隊), which is going to sing in the concert, saying, “Each member of the group is a Rimi Natsukawa.”

(From 高士古謠隊 Youtube)

Paiwan singer Ivi (卓秋琴), who will also perform in the concert, said she hoped the July 15 concert will attract more attention from the outside world to these talented children of the Hengchun Peninsula, whom she believed would shine on the international stage in the future.



The first part of the concert from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will feature ancient tribal songs and traditional music, with performing groups from the tribal villages of Gaoshih (高士), Hsuhai (旭海), Mudan (牡丹), Shimen (石門) and Tungyuan (東源). The second part from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be the rock 'n' roll and pop music performances, featuring several bands and singers, including the Sheperds group (牧羊人樂團) and singer Liyonce (金秀麗).

(Photo from 薪牡丹文教發展協會)



From 3 p.m., there will be indigenous cultural activities for participants to experience and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Activity organizer VAN (陳世隆) is a musician too. Since returning to his tribal village from Taipei in 2013, he has dedicated himself to reviving tribal culture and teaching tribal children music.



Admission to the concert is NT$200 each, but is free of charge for people under 16 years old or over 65. Participants are welcome to park their cars at Gao-Shi Elementary School before 2 p.m., but after that time there will be traffic control, according to the event organizer.