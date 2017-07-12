Taiwanese man locks motorcycle into ground

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A netizen posted several photos on the Taiwanese social networking site Mobile01 on Sunday, showing a motorcycle locked beside the road with the lock grouted into the ground.

Netizen Ethan Chen said he saw a motorcycle at the intersection of Shichuan 2nd Road and Nengchiang Street in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung. The motorcycle was locked with a rope connected to a iron ring grouted into the ground. The rope was even locked by another big lock, which made other drivers unable to move their vehicles nearby.

After the photo spread widely on the Internet and was reported by the media, the Kaohsiung police found the owner of the scooter on Monday. The 70-year-old man surnamed Tseng told the police that he locked the scooter on the street in order to save a free parking space for his daughter. He didn't know it was against the law.

The local police fined Tseng NT$1,200 in accordance with the Road and Traffic Regulations. Tseng soon brought a hammer to the parking place and removed the grouting lock under the supervision of police officers and government officials.