Taiwan launches visa waiver for 11 Latin American and Caribbean allies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning Wednesday, citizens from 11 official diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean will no longer need visas for a stay in Taiwan of up to 30 or 90 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

Earlier in the day, as President Horacio Cartes of Paraguay was visiting the island, MOFA already announced the measure benefiting nationals from the South American ally, but later expanded the offer to ten other allies. The same countries had already given the same privilege to Taiwanese visitors, reports said.

A maximum visa-free stay of up to 30 days in Taiwan became possible for citizens of Guatemala, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The 90-day stays without visa will be possible for nationals of Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti as well as Paraguay, MOFA said.

In order to qualify for the visa waiver, the visitors needed to show a passport that was valid for at least six months, and a ticket and valid visa for their next destination after Taiwan. Customs also had the right to check whether the visitor had a problematic background, reports said.

Taiwan’s e-visa system which started on January 12, 2016 already included all the countries mentioned by MOFA Wednesday.

The ministry was hoping the new measures would boost tourism, trade and cultural links with the allies. Last month, Panama switched recognition to China, leaving Taiwan with only 20 official diplomatic allies and instilling fear of a domino effect.